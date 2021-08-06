checkAd

Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 15:28  |  33   |   |   

SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 18, 2021.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI and WonderWink are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO, Tangerine Promotions, Public Identity and Gifts By Design are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Andrew D. Demott, Jr.
COO, CFO & Treasurer
(727) 803-7135

-OR-

Hala Elsherbini
Senior Managing Director
Three Part Advisors
(214) 442-0016




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable September 1, 2021, to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
ING posts 2Q2021 net result of €1,459 million
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Plug Power Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board