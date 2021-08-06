CareCloud Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for September, October and November 2021. This represents 73 consecutive months of dividends declared since the Series A Preferred Stock was initially sold in November 2015.

Sept. 2021 Oct. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dividend per share $0.22917 $0.22917 $0.22917 Ex-dividend date Sept. 29, 2021 Oct. 28, 2021 Nov. 29, 2021 Record date Sept. 30, 2021 Oct. 31, 2021 Nov. 30, 2021 Payment date Oct. 15, 2021 Nov. 15, 2021 Dec. 15, 2021

Holders of shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to receive cumulative cash dividends at the rate of 11% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference (equivalent to $2.75 per annum per share). Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are cumulative and payable monthly on the 15th day of each month; provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day, then the dividend may be paid on the next succeeding business day. Dividends are payable to holders of record on the applicable record date, which shall be the last day of the calendar month, whether or not a business day.



About MTBCP

CareCloud's Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP." The Company may, at its option, upon not less than 30 nor more than 60 days’ written notice, redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, at any time or from time to time, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but not including, the date fixed for redemption.