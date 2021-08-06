checkAd

Solid State Radar Market worth $2.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Solid State Radar Market with COVID-19 Impact by Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D), Frequency Band (S-band, X-band, L-band), Waveform (Doppler, FMCW), Application (Navigation, Weather Monitoring), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Solid State Radar Market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The key factors fueling the growth of the market include advancements in solid state radar technologies, development of phased-array solid state radar, and increased demand for advanced weather monitoring radar. Additionally, the growing investments across the defense sector in the APAC is expected to create an opportunity for the solid state radar market.

The 3D segment is projected to account for the largest share of the solid state radar market during the forecast period.

The 3D solid state radars are used in applications, such as surveillance, navigation, and weather monitoring. These 3D radars can provide high target location accuracy along and fully automatic operation modes, which has resulted in an increased demand for these radars in the military.

The market for S-band solid state radar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The S-band solid state radars provide highly accurate outputs and are stable at high power. Other advantages of these radars include clear images, reduced maintenance, and low running costs. The growing air traffic and increasing investments in airport infrastructure development in various countries across the globe are key factors expected to boost the market of S-Band solid state radars.

The non-commercial industry in solid state radar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The solid state radars are used by police forces, border security forces, coastal & maritime patrol officers, and search & rescue operatives. These radars are also used to detect targets and determine their position, course, and speed over a long-range. Solid state radars facilitate intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the growth of solid state radar market for this segment.

