ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO EV Showcased During U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm‘s Michigan Manufacturing Tour

The tour was conducted in conjunction with the Biden administration’s effort to support its $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The proposed legislation includes $7.5 billion in provisions for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, including what would be the first-ever national network of EV chargers in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced today that Jennifer Granholm, former Michigan Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy, visited several southeastern Michigan manufacturing facilities along with Congresswoman Haley Stevens on Thursday, August 5. As part of the tour, Granholm viewed the Company’s flagship SOLO EV among other vehicles at the U.S. headquarters of its vehicle engineering partner FEV North America, Inc. in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

“To have the Energy Secretary and former governor of Michigan experience and learn about our flagship SOLO EV in person is a distinct privilege,” said ElectraMeccanica President and CEO Paul Rivera. “We believe the SOLO is the perfect choice for consumers, commercial customers, fleet applications and SOLO Share as well. We’re grateful that our vehicle engineering partner FEV was able to organize this special event to showcase our vehicle and others yesterday in Michigan.”

“We appreciate the consideration of Secretary Granholm along with other members of the Michigan congressional delegation in visiting our North American Technical Center in Auburn Hills,” said Patrick Hupperich, CEO of FEV North America. “Working with sustainable mobility focused companies like ElectraMeccanica serves as a great example of FEV’s technical leadership, supporting customers as a complete vehicle engineering partner.”

The SOLO is a purpose-built, three-wheeled, all-electric solution for the urban environment. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders at https://electrameccanica.com/product/solo-reservation/.