Uponor Corporation Managers’ transactions 6 August 2021 16:30 EET
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bondestam, Sebastian
Position: Senior management
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210804174851_2
Transaction date: 2021-08-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 182 Unit price: 27.50 EUR
(2): Volume: 169 Unit price: 27.54 EUR
(3): Volume: 101 Unit price: 27.52 EUR
(4): Volume: 38 Unit price: 27.58 EUR
(5): Volume: 250 Unit price: 27.56 EUR
(6): Volume: 130 Unit price: 27.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 69 Unit price: 27.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.62 EUR
(9): Volume: 2,602 Unit price: 27.64 EUR
(10): Volume: 359 Unit price: 27.64 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(10): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 27.61633 EUR
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
