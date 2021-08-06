Core Assets Provides Update on Exploration Activities at the Blue Property, Atlin, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Core Assets has successfullycompleted it's 2021 ground fieldwork program that consisted of the collection of 247 grab samples from mineralized carbonate replacement pods, gossanous outcrop and quartz veins with 13 samples collected for petrographic analysis to help vector towards a potential porphyry feeder stock.

The Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™) geophysical survey has been slowed due to poor weather conditions at high elevations and is currently at 90% completion.

Drilling has been postponed until summer 2022 due to a lack of diamond drills and personnel available. This will give the Core Assets technical team time to compile newly acquired data and amend potential new drill locations to the drill permit.

Preliminary VTEM™ results and grab sample assays from the 2021 field program are expected by late September 2021 and will be instrumental in moving forward.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "Project excitement remains high, we are very happy with our technical teams' efforts in the 2021 field program. We are eager to receive assays back to further solidify our carbonate replacement-porphyry geological model and begin to plan for the 2022 drill program".

Map of 2021 Sampling Locations at the Blue Property

Foto: Accesswire

About the 2021 Field Program

The helicopter supported ground program was executed during the last two weeks of July, 2021. A crew of four geologists were based in Atlin, BC and utilized Discovery Helicopters for daily access to the Property. The program focused on verification sampling of historically documented mineralization at the Silver Lime Prospect as well as reconnaissance prospecting of the Company's newly staked ground to the west of the prospect (see Company news release dated June 11, 2021).

A total of 247 grab samples (Table 1) were collected from the Property over the duration of the program. The historically mapped and sampled massive sulfide carbonate replacement pods were located and resampled at the Silver Lime prospect. Multiple days were also spent traversing locations to the north and west of the Silver Lime prospect in an attempt to locate additional massive sulfide carbonate replacement pods. Based on the carbonate replacement-porphyry model, mineralization should be continuous and zoned from a central porphyry source. Therefore, crews focused on extending mineralization of the carbonate replacement pods at the Silver Lime prospect and searching for typical porphyry style alterations. Overall, the program was successful based on initial visual results and field interpretations and the Company eagerly awaits the impending assay and petrographic results.