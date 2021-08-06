Cinedigm Partners with Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network to Superserve Fans With Free, Ad-Supported Channel
New Alliance, Pivoting Prolific Filmmaker's Beloved Network Seamlessly from Linear to Streaming, Leverages Cinedigm's Massive Digital Footprint and Roster of Top-Tier Streaming Partners; Cinedigm Also Locks Exclusive Streaming Rights to Rodriguez Thriller Red 11 and Companion 'Making Of' Docuseries, Rebel Without A Crew: The Robert Rodriguez Film School
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a partnership with El Rey Network, founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Sin City, Spy Kids, Machete) and FactoryMade Ventures, to reimagine one of entertainment's most prolific and disruptive brands. Always a renegade, Rodriguez rewrites the rules once again by taking what was once a linear channel and harnessing its passionate fan base for today's streaming audiences. This marks the first time that a cable brand has pivoted completely from linear to streaming.
Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the Latinx-inclusive, English-language channel speaks to Rodriguez's vision to create a destination that more fully represents the changing face of America and the most culturally diverse generation in history. Featured El Rey Network content includes Rodriguez's thoughtful conversations with creatives like John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino in "The Director's Chair"; "Rebel Without A Crew: The Series," in which filmmakers set out to make their first feature under Rodriguez's guidance; a library of unscripted franchises including "The Chuey Martinez Show"; and feature films that run the genre gamut from grindhouse to cult classic action to horror/sci-fi.
The over-the-top streaming service will be made available to all distribution platforms across the broader OTT landscape on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web. As part of their deal, Cinedigm will work with El Rey to partner with like-minded advertising brands on custom content and will distribute Rodriguez's feature film, Red 11 and the companion docuseries, Rebel Without A Crew: The Robert Rodriguez Film School exclusively to all platforms.
