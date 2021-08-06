Cinedigm Partners with Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network to Superserve Fans With Free, Ad-Supported Channel

New Alliance, Pivoting Prolific Filmmaker's Beloved Network Seamlessly from Linear to Streaming, Leverages Cinedigm's Massive Digital Footprint and Roster of Top-Tier Streaming Partners; Cinedigm Also Locks Exclusive Streaming Rights to Rodriguez …

New Alliance, Pivoting Prolific Filmmaker's Beloved Network Seamlessly from Linear to Streaming, Leverages Cinedigm's Massive Digital Footprint and Roster of Top-Tier Streaming Partners; Cinedigm Also Locks Exclusive Streaming Rights to Rodriguez Thriller Red 11 and Companion 'Making Of' Docuseries, Rebel Without A Crew: The Robert Rodriguez Film School LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a partnership with El Rey Network, founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Sin City, Spy Kids, Machete) and FactoryMade Ventures, to reimagine one of entertainment's most prolific and disruptive brands. Always a renegade, Rodriguez rewrites the rules once again by taking what was once a linear channel and harnessing its passionate fan base for today's streaming audiences. This marks the first time that a cable brand has pivoted completely from linear to streaming.