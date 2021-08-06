checkAd

Verb Technology Partners with Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Company NewAge, Inc. in Launching App for Independent Distributors to Increase Customer Engagement and Drive Sales Conversion Rates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 15:35  |  52   |   |   

NewAge Share App will serve up to 600,000 independent distributors in 75 countries

VERB provides a centralized sales enablement solution with interactive video capabilities for customer relationship, content, and learning management

VERB’s livestreaming technology expected to be added to the NewAge Share App and rolled out to international markets in September 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and DENVER, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, and NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV),  the Colorado-based D2C (direct-to-consumer) organic and healthy products company, today announced that they have partnered to launch the NewAge Share app, a sales enablement solution with interactive video technology, to support their global brand partners and independent distributors in increasing customer engagement and sales productivity.

NewAge, an emerging thought leader in the health and wellness space, is a social selling and distribution company that commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products primarily through a D2C approach to market distribution. NewAge’s partner companies and brands, including ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, ALIVEN, and ZENNOA, are aligned with NewAge’s strategy to develop leading, science-underpinned, and functionally different brands across three primary platforms: Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty, and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management.

The NewAge Share app includes VERB’s customer relationship and content management application, verbCRM with artificial intelligence features, which facilitates the selling process by allowing distributors to manage, share directly with customers and prospects, and track interactive content, such as product literature and media, demo videos, personalized videos, or business proposals. It provides interaction analytics so distributors can determine which content is resonating with prospects, and assess overall customer engagement and campaign effectiveness. This allows distributors to focus their time and energy more effectively on high-probability sales prospects who have shown interest, thereby increasing their sales conversion rates. VERB customers have reported more than 600% increases in conversion rates. The NewAge Share app also includes verbLEARN, VERB’s proprietary learning management system for interactive video-based training and education. The app will be available in 10 languages and will serve up to 600,000 distributors in 75 countries.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verb Technology Partners with Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Company NewAge, Inc. in Launching App for Independent Distributors to Increase Customer Engagement and Drive Sales Conversion Rates NewAge Share App will serve up to 600,000 independent distributors in 75 countries VERB provides a centralized sales enablement solution with interactive video capabilities for customer relationship, content, and learning management VERB’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
ING posts 2Q2021 net result of €1,459 million
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Plug Power Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board