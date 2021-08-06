Verb Technology Partners with Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Company NewAge, Inc. in Launching App for Independent Distributors to Increase Customer Engagement and Drive Sales Conversion Rates

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and DENVER, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, and NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based D2C (direct-to-consumer) organic and healthy products company, today announced that they have partnered to launch the NewAge Share app, a sales enablement solution with interactive video technology, to support their global brand partners and independent distributors in increasing customer engagement and sales productivity.

NewAge, an emerging thought leader in the health and wellness space, is a social selling and distribution company that commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products primarily through a D2C approach to market distribution. NewAge’s partner companies and brands, including ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, ALIVEN, and ZENNOA, are aligned with NewAge’s strategy to develop leading, science-underpinned, and functionally different brands across three primary platforms: Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty, and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management.

The NewAge Share app includes VERB’s customer relationship and content management application, verbCRM with artificial intelligence features, which facilitates the selling process by allowing distributors to manage, share directly with customers and prospects, and track interactive content, such as product literature and media, demo videos, personalized videos, or business proposals. It provides interaction analytics so distributors can determine which content is resonating with prospects, and assess overall customer engagement and campaign effectiveness. This allows distributors to focus their time and energy more effectively on high-probability sales prospects who have shown interest, thereby increasing their sales conversion rates. VERB customers have reported more than 600% increases in conversion rates. The NewAge Share app also includes verbLEARN, VERB’s proprietary learning management system for interactive video-based training and education. The app will be available in 10 languages and will serve up to 600,000 distributors in 75 countries.