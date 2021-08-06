checkAd

Yamana Announces Redemption of Outstanding Senior Notes With Cash on Hand and Proceeds From Recently Completed Offering of $500 Million 10-Year Unsecured Senior Notes Thereby Significantly Reducing Outstanding Debt, Extending Debt Tenor, Reducing Interest

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 15:35  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) has provided irrevocable notices of redemption of all outstanding senior notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024, significantly reducing debt and further strengthening the Company’s financial position, improving financial resilience, and increasing financial flexibility, which will allow the Company to more effectively pursue its priority and low capital cost growth initiatives and increase shareholder cash returns in the form of dividends and possible stock buybacks. The outstanding senior notes will be redeemed with available cash on hand and proceeds from the recently completed offering of $500 million, 10-year 2.630% unsecured senior notes.

HIGHLIGHTS

Company Provided Irrevocable Notices of Redemption of Near-Term Senior Notes

  • Irrevocable notices of redemption for all outstanding notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024 (the “Existing Notes”) have been provided, which will force the redemption of those notes. This will significantly improve the Company’s debt and debt tenor profile.
  • The Company’s next note payment will now not be before 2027, and the weighted average tenor of notes increases from approximately three years to approximately nine years.
  • The offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.630% Senior Notes due August 15, 2031, has been completed and the funds have been received by the Company (the “Senior 2031 Notes”). Available cash on hand and proceeds from the issue of Senior 2031 Notes will be used to redeem the Existing Notes.

Significant Reduction in Outstanding Debt and Interest Rate Carrying Costs

  • The completion of the offering of the Senior 2031 Notes and redemption of the Existing Notes are part of a continuing progression since the second quarter of 2019 that has significantly reduced debt, improved financial strength and resilience, increased financial flexibility and allowed the Company to more effectively pursue other capital allocation priorities.
  • Total debt reduction resulting from the redemption of the Existing Notes is approximately $220 million, and the resultant debt of $782.9 million compares to $1.85 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Interest on the Senior 2031 Notes is set at 2.630% as compared to a weighted average interest of 4.83% for the Existing Notes, which reduces the Company’s annual interest carrying charges by approximately $21.6 million per annum as compared to the second quarter of 2021, or roughly $60 million per annum lower as compared to the second quarter of 2019.
    Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yamana Announces Redemption of Outstanding Senior Notes With Cash on Hand and Proceeds From Recently Completed Offering of $500 Million 10-Year Unsecured Senior Notes Thereby Significantly Reducing Outstanding Debt, Extending Debt Tenor, Reducing Interest TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) has provided irrevocable notices of redemption of all outstanding senior notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024, significantly reducing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
ING posts 2Q2021 net result of €1,459 million
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Plug Power Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board