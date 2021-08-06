TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) has provided irrevocable notices of redemption of all outstanding senior notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024, significantly reducing debt and further strengthening the Company’s financial position, improving financial resilience, and increasing financial flexibility, which will allow the Company to more effectively pursue its priority and low capital cost growth initiatives and increase shareholder cash returns in the form of dividends and possible stock buybacks. The outstanding senior notes will be redeemed with available cash on hand and proceeds from the recently completed offering of $500 million, 10-year 2.630% unsecured senior notes.

Yamana Announces Redemption of Outstanding Senior Notes With Cash on Hand and Proceeds From Recently Completed Offering of $500 Million 10-Year Unsecured Senior Notes Thereby Significantly Reducing Outstanding Debt, Extending Debt Tenor, Reducing Interest

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) has provided irrevocable notices of redemption of all outstanding senior notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024, significantly reducing …



