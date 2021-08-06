Yamana Announces Redemption of Outstanding Senior Notes With Cash on Hand and Proceeds From Recently Completed Offering of $500 Million 10-Year Unsecured Senior Notes Thereby Significantly Reducing Outstanding Debt, Extending Debt Tenor, Reducing Interest
TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) has provided irrevocable notices of redemption of all outstanding senior notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024, significantly reducing debt and further strengthening the Company’s financial position, improving financial resilience, and increasing financial flexibility, which will allow the Company to more effectively pursue its priority and low capital cost growth initiatives and increase shareholder cash returns in the form of dividends and possible stock buybacks. The outstanding senior notes will be redeemed with available cash on hand and proceeds from the recently completed offering of $500 million, 10-year 2.630% unsecured senior notes.
HIGHLIGHTS
Company Provided Irrevocable Notices of Redemption of Near-Term Senior Notes
- Irrevocable notices of redemption for all outstanding notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024 (the “Existing Notes”) have been provided, which will force the redemption of those notes. This will significantly improve the Company’s debt and debt tenor profile.
- The Company’s next note payment will now not be before 2027, and the weighted average tenor of notes increases from approximately three years to approximately nine years.
- The offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.630% Senior Notes due August 15, 2031, has been completed and the funds have been received by the
Company (the “Senior 2031 Notes”). Available cash on hand and proceeds from the issue of Senior 2031 Notes will be used to redeem the Existing Notes.
Significant Reduction in Outstanding Debt and Interest Rate Carrying Costs
- The completion of the offering of the Senior 2031 Notes and redemption of the Existing Notes are part of a continuing progression since the second quarter of 2019 that has significantly reduced debt, improved financial strength and resilience, increased financial flexibility and allowed the Company to more effectively pursue other capital allocation priorities.
- Total debt reduction resulting from the redemption of the Existing Notes is approximately $220 million, and the resultant debt of $782.9 million compares to $1.85 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
- Interest on the Senior 2031 Notes is set at 2.630% as compared to a weighted average interest of 4.83% for the Existing Notes, which reduces the Company’s annual
interest carrying charges by approximately $21.6 million per annum as compared to the second quarter of 2021, or roughly $60 million per annum lower as compared to the second quarter of 2019.
