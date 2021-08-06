Findit Features Members ClassWorx, American Craftsman Renovations and OTC Tip Reporter Who Benefit From Findit Marketing Campaigns That Help Improve Online Presence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …

In today's release, Findit® will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit® marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit® has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit® offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com ®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: ClassWorx™ (OTC PINK:CHNO) , American Craftsman Renovations, and OTC Tip Reporter.

Our first featured member, ClassWorx™, is the leading virtual instructor directory that helps connect instructors with students using existing video conferencing software. ClassWorx caters to a wide range of professors, instructors and coaches. Any instructor of nearly any skill can use ClassWorx to reach the students looking to learn these new skills or activities. Providers of personal instruction services can include: yoga, pilates, 'spin' classes, music and art lessons, athletic coaching, cooking lessons, educational classes such as learning a new language and more. These types of classes traditionally were done in person at physical locations, but as more and more people turn to remote learning from the home or office, Classworx helps connect instructors with students worldwide.

Anyone with an internet connection can host live zoom classes, lessons or events that they want to host and connect with students and people worldwide who are looking for the classes you are offering. With ClassWorx, your attendees can be there from anywhere. Visit ClassWorx today to sign up as an instructor and post your schedule and connect with attendees. Classworx will assist in helping promote your Classworx profile to reach the attendees who are looking for you.

Follow ClassWorx™ on Findit

findit.com/classworx

Our second featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full-service general contractor in Savannah, GA, that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration, and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform their homes. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services.