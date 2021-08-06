checkAd

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2021 / 15:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dagmar
Last name(s): Steinert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005790430

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.8400 EUR 3112.64 EUR
43.8200 EUR 27124.58 EUR
43.8000 EUR 33638.40 EUR
43.7800 EUR 84845.64 EUR
43.7600 EUR 10371.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.7909 EUR 159092.38 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69765  06.08.2021 



