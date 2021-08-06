

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.08.2021 / 15:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dagmar Last name(s): Steinert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005790430

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 43.8400 EUR 3112.64 EUR 43.8200 EUR 27124.58 EUR 43.8000 EUR 33638.40 EUR 43.7800 EUR 84845.64 EUR 43.7600 EUR 10371.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 43.7909 EUR 159092.38 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

