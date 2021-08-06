PREVIEW: Will Vestas Cut Guidance? Autor: PLX AI | 06.08.2021, 15:44 | 39 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 15:44 | (PLX AI) – Vestas reports second-quarter earnings next week, and all eyes will be on the company's guidance after rival Siemens Gamesa cut their outlook for the year.Vestas headwinds are adding costs and potentially delaying revenue, Nordea said … (PLX AI) – Vestas reports second-quarter earnings next week, and all eyes will be on the company's guidance after rival Siemens Gamesa cut their outlook for the year.Vestas headwinds are adding costs and potentially delaying revenue, Nordea said … (PLX AI) – Vestas reports second-quarter earnings next week, and all eyes will be on the company's guidance after rival Siemens Gamesa cut their outlook for the year.

Vestas headwinds are adding costs and potentially delaying revenue, Nordea said (hold, DKK 240)

Vestas may lower its adjusted EBIT margin forecast to 5-7% from 6-8% currently, Nordea said

Continued supply issues combined with higher raw material costs mean risks for the Vestas guidance, SEB said (hold, DKK 260)

Vestas likely experienced significant cost pressure in the second quarter, Danske said (hold, DKK 260)

Vestas has sound long-term potential, but there is increased short-term uncertainty in the U.S, which could impact order intake in the second half of the year: Danske

We expect Vestas to maintain guidance unchanged, but we are not blind to the fact that there are more headwinds than tailwinds at the moment, so it is harder to definitely exclude a downgrade, Sydbank said (buy, no price target)

Vestas may see a slightly lower order intake in the second half of the year, Carnegie said

Consensus order intake for Q2 is 5,217 MW

Consensus expects earnings to be back-end loaded toward the second half of the year



