HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity Autor: PLX AI | 06.08.2021, 15:54 | 21 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 15:54 | (PLX AI) – HelloFresh came nearly all the way back from 8% losses today as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating, saying the company's revenue outlook remains strong. HelloFresh fell 8% in early trading after the company cut its EBITDA … (PLX AI) – HelloFresh came nearly all the way back from 8% losses today as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating, saying the company's revenue outlook remains strong. HelloFresh fell 8% in early trading after the company cut its EBITDA … (PLX AI) – HelloFresh came nearly all the way back from 8% losses today as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating, saying the company's revenue outlook remains strong.

HelloFresh fell 8% in early trading after the company cut its EBITDA margin outlook in a surprise statement late yesterday despite reporting better than expected earnings

Share weakness today was a buying opportunity, as HelloFresh is one of the most reliable stories in food delivery and e-commerce given its strong track-record in exceeding revenue expectations, Bank of America said

The company's revenue outlook is strong and the new guidance range looks conservative, BofA said



HelloFresh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

HelloFresh Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer