HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity

Autor: PLX AI
06.08.2021, 15:54  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – HelloFresh came nearly all the way back from 8% losses today as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating, saying the company's revenue outlook remains strong. HelloFresh fell 8% in early trading after the company cut its EBITDA …

  • (PLX AI) – HelloFresh came nearly all the way back from 8% losses today as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating, saying the company's revenue outlook remains strong.
  • HelloFresh fell 8% in early trading after the company cut its EBITDA margin outlook in a surprise statement late yesterday despite reporting better than expected earnings
  • Share weakness today was a buying opportunity, as HelloFresh is one of the most reliable stories in food delivery and e-commerce given its strong track-record in exceeding revenue expectations, Bank of America said
  • The company's revenue outlook is strong and the new guidance range looks conservative, BofA said


