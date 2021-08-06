checkAd

Erickson Inc. Initiates Evaluation Of Strategic Alternatives To Accelerate Growth In Air Operations And MRO

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Inc. announces it has retained Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to explore strategic alternatives to accelerate the company's growth and maintain its industry leadership position.

"We are seeking a strategic partner who shares our vision, our commitment to customers and employees and can add strategic and operational value in the aviation and aerospace industry," stated Doug Kitani, CEO and Director.

Founded in 1971, Erickson's Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Crane helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. The commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy-lift for oil and gas.

"Our aim is to upgrade Erickson's great assets, including technology advances in the S-64 Super Air Crane, and expand our capabilities in MRO. A new strategic partner will complement our strengths, propel Erickson to the next level, and position the company, with its legacy and expertise, as the first-choice leader in the most demanding, air operations and OEM-level, MRO support," added Kitani. "As a proven and resilient company, our people and partnerships enable and empower us to serve our mission to the highest standard."

We Are Erickson. Tested and Trusted.

ABOUT ERICKSON

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Crane helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Erickson is also the Type Certificate holder for the Bell 214ST & B/B1 Helicopters. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy-lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES VISIT ERICKSONINC.COM

Contact: HL@ericksoninc.com




