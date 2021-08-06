checkAd

NCR to Participate in Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on August 10, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

