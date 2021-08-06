NCR to Participate in Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on August 10, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the session.