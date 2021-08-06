New IT Specialist Joins PPJ Healthcare Enterprise, Inc.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ('the Company'), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing …

The IT specialist partner will be responsible for continuing to develop, enhance and maintain the company's proprietary software on cloud platform as part of the company's plan to offer healthcare billing and claims processing services through digital IOT mediums to all small and big medical providers.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ('the Company'), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems, and Medical Practice Information Management is pleased to announce the hiring of a new information technology partner to assist upgrading its proprietary Automated Biller Software.

"New and innovative technologies are the key to our company's next steps toward unprecedented growth," said Chandana Basu, CEO of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. "By bringing in new technology partners, we are making a commitment to be on the forefront of the exciting changes in our industry."

The new IT Specialist shall be utilizing open-source software to refine and enhance the company's website management and support company's digital marketing campaigns on social media platforms needed to align with digital healthcare initiatives of the company to reach out to many small and medium medical practices all over the country. The Company's goal is to complete this project within the six months and start rolling out Automated Biller Software by incorporating all digital healthcare compliance features.

The Company followers and prospective investors advised to contact their financial advisors if they have any questions or concerns about their individual accounts and investment choices.

Regarding other news and events, the company reminds its followers to monitor OTC Markets filings tab for further newsworthy events and corporate updates, which will follow as they happen (http://www.ppjenterprise.com).

