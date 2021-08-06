checkAd

New IT Specialist Joins PPJ Healthcare Enterprise, Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021, 16:10  |  13   |   |   

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ('the Company'), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing …

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ('the Company'), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems, and Medical Practice Information Management is pleased to announce the hiring of a new information technology partner to assist upgrading its proprietary Automated Biller Software.

The IT specialist partner will be responsible for continuing to develop, enhance and maintain the company's proprietary software on cloud platform as part of the company's plan to offer healthcare billing and claims processing services through digital IOT mediums to all small and big medical providers.

"New and innovative technologies are the key to our company's next steps toward unprecedented growth," said Chandana Basu, CEO of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. "By bringing in new technology partners, we are making a commitment to be on the forefront of the exciting changes in our industry."

The new IT Specialist shall be utilizing open-source software to refine and enhance the company's website management and support company's digital marketing campaigns on social media platforms needed to align with digital healthcare initiatives of the company to reach out to many small and medium medical practices all over the country. The Company's goal is to complete this project within the six months and start rolling out Automated Biller Software by incorporating all digital healthcare compliance features.

The Company followers and prospective investors advised to contact their financial advisors if they have any questions or concerns about their individual accounts and investment choices.

Regarding other news and events, the company reminds its followers to monitor OTC Markets filings tab for further newsworthy events and corporate updates, which will follow as they happen (http://www.ppjenterprise.com).

Forward-looking Statements

Information in this release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PPJ Enterprise is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constituted or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond PPJ Enterprise's control. In addition to those discussed in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' press releases, public filings and statements by PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' management, including, but not limited to, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' estimate of sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

By: Investors Relation Dept.
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.
Email: info@ppjenterprise.com
Websites: https://www.ppjenterprise.com
https://www.professionalbillingservice.net
https://www.facebook.com/PPJEnterprise
https://www.twitter.com/PPJEnterprise

SOURCE: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658699/New-IT-Specialist-Joins-PPJ-Healthca ...

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New IT Specialist Joins PPJ Healthcare Enterprise, Inc. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ('the Company'), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Installs ActivePure Technology to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety
Planet 13 Illinois Wins Chicago License
Ubique Minerals to Acquire up to 80% of the Port Loko Bauxite Deposit and Partially Developed Mine ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces NASDAQ Capital Market Listing
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Adcore Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bayvanguard Bank to Acquire North Arundel Savings Bank
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9 Million Follow-On Offering of American ...
VEEPIO Partners with WVU to Transform Sponsorship Opportunities for Student Athletes
Dynamo Capital Announces Completion of CareSpan Subscription Receipt Financing
Titel
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...