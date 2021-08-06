Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 435,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 435,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain directors of the Company, such awards being granted annually to Directors elected to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (the "Director Grant"). All incentive stock options issued under the Director Grant are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.28 per share and vest as to 50% on the date of grant and 50% on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

The Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company in the form of incentive stock options. As of the date hereof, a total of 32,755,087 common shares of the Company are allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding incentive stock options granted under the Option Plan, representing approximately 3.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital.