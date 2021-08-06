Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 435,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain directors of the Company, such awards being granted annually to Directors elected to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (the "Director Grant"). All incentive stock options issued under the Director Grant are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.28 per share and vest as to 50% on the date of grant and 50% on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
The Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company in the form of incentive stock options. As of the date hereof, a total of 32,755,087 common shares of the Company are allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding incentive stock options granted under the Option Plan, representing approximately 3.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital.
For information on this press release, please contact:
Dragos Tanase
President & CEO
Phone: +40 730 399 019
dt@gabrielresources.com
Richard Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +44 7748 760276
richard.brown@gabrielresources.com
About Gabriel
Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal focus has been the exploration and development of the Roșia Montană gold and silver project in Romania. The Roşia Montană Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district that since pre-Roman times has been mined intermittently for over 2,000 years. The exploitation license for the Roşia Montană Project is held by Roșia Montană Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Roșia Montană S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company.
