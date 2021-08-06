Jackson Financial Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement

Jackson Financial Inc.1 (“Jackson”) today announced that its Registration Statement on Form 10 has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Registration Statement on SEC Form 10 includes information regarding the business in connection with Jackson’s previously announced separation from Prudential plc (Prudential; NYSE: PUK), which will be effected through a demerger. The separation is expected to be completed September 13, subject to Prudential shareholder approval.

“The effectiveness of the Form 10 is an important step as we make progress towards establishing Jackson as an independent, publicly listed company,” said Laura Prieskorn, Chief Executive Officer, Jackson Holdings LLC. “We expect the separation to further enhance our mission to help customers pursue financial freedom for life by providing differentiated products through our industry-leading distribution capabilities, efficient operating platform and disciplined risk management. Jackson is proud to have an incredible team of committed associates with a culture of ownership and accountability that will continue to serve us well as an independent, public company.”