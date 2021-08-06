Jackson Financial Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement
Jackson Financial Inc.1 (“Jackson”) today announced that its Registration Statement on Form 10 has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Registration Statement on SEC Form 10 includes information regarding the business in connection with Jackson’s previously announced separation from Prudential plc (Prudential; NYSE: PUK), which will be effected through a demerger. The separation is expected to be completed September 13, subject to Prudential shareholder approval.
“The effectiveness of the Form 10 is an important step as we make progress towards establishing Jackson as an independent, publicly listed company,” said Laura Prieskorn, Chief Executive Officer, Jackson Holdings LLC. “We expect the separation to further enhance our mission to help customers pursue financial freedom for life by providing differentiated products through our industry-leading distribution capabilities, efficient operating platform and disciplined risk management. Jackson is proud to have an incredible team of committed associates with a culture of ownership and accountability that will continue to serve us well as an independent, public company.”
Jackson also announced today the addition of Drew Lawton and Lily Fu Claffee as independent director nominees to its Board, whose appointments will become effective upon completion of the proposed demerger and bring the total number of directors to nine.
- Drew Lawton: Lawton brings significant investment and insurance company experience given his prior executive leadership positions at New York Life Insurance Company, including Senior Managing Director and CEO of New York Life Investment Management; Senior Managing Director, Retirement Solutions; and Senior Managing Director and CEO, Traditional Investments, and at Fidelity Investments, including President and CEO of Pyramis Global Advisors Trust Company and Fidelity Management Trust Company.
- Lily Fu Claffee: Claffee currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at OneMain Financial. She brings extensive public policy and regulatory expertise, having previously served as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“Mr. Lawton and Ms. Claffee bring tremendous insurance, financial and regulatory experience, adding to the depth and diversity of expertise on the Board,” commented Steve Kandarian, non-executive chair of the Jackson Board. “These additions, coupled with the effectiveness of the Form 10, demonstrate clear momentum on Jackson’s path to becoming an independent public company.”
