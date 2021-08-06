Pandora Raises Organic Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance After Strong Q2 Autor: PLX AI | 06.08.2021, 16:11 | 33 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 16:11 | (PLX AI) – Pandora upgrades financial guidance for 2021 after a strong second quarter.Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, up from above 12% previouslyOutlook FY EBIT margin 23-24%, up from above 22% previouslkyPandora assumption 5% of the stores will … (PLX AI) – Pandora upgrades financial guidance for 2021 after a strong second quarter.Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, up from above 12% previouslyOutlook FY EBIT margin 23-24%, up from above 22% previouslkyPandora assumption 5% of the stores will … (PLX AI) – Pandora upgrades financial guidance for 2021 after a strong second quarter.

Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, up from above 12% previously

Outlook FY EBIT margin 23-24%, up from above 22% previouslky

Pandora assumption 5% of the stores will be temporarily closed second half of 2021

Pandora Q2 13% organic growth vs 2019

COVID-19 is still expected to impact organic growth negatively by around -6% for the full year



