checkAd

Pandora Raises Organic Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance After Strong Q2

Autor: PLX AI
06.08.2021, 16:11  |  33   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Pandora upgrades financial guidance for 2021 after a strong second quarter.Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, up from above 12% previouslyOutlook FY EBIT margin 23-24%, up from above 22% previouslkyPandora assumption 5% of the stores will …

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora upgrades financial guidance for 2021 after a strong second quarter.
  • Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, up from above 12% previously
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin 23-24%, up from above 22% previouslky
  • Pandora assumption 5% of the stores will be temporarily closed second half of 2021
  • Pandora Q2 13% organic growth vs 2019
  • COVID-19 is still expected to impact organic growth negatively by around -6% for the full year
Pandora Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pandora Raises Organic Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance After Strong Q2 (PLX AI) – Pandora upgrades financial guidance for 2021 after a strong second quarter.Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, up from above 12% previouslyOutlook FY EBIT margin 23-24%, up from above 22% previouslkyPandora assumption 5% of the stores will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Tripadvisor Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees Meaningful Improvement in Q3
Allianz to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 750 Million
Groupon Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected; New Outlook
Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kuvari Partners
Galapagos Half Year EBIT EUR -97.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR -102 Million
Expedia Q2 Loss Bigger Than Expected; Shares Fall
Qt Group Q2 EBIT EUR 10.634 Million
FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Increased By Albar Capital
Carl Zeiss Meditec 9-Month EBIT EUR 282.8 Million
Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Pandora Likely to Beat Q2 EBIT Estimates, Kepler Says, Raising Price Target
PLX AI | Analysen