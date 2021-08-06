checkAd

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 16:20  |  22   |   |   

Bid date, 2021-08-13
Auction Day 2021-08-13
Auction Time 10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered Amount SEK 50 billion (total)
Maximum Permitted Bid Volume SEK 12.5 billion from an individual bidder (in total per Auction Day)
Settlement Date 2021-08-17
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume SEK 10 million per bid
Maximum Number of Bids per offered Repayment Date 1
Repayment Dates (offered maturities) 29 April 2022 28 April 2023 30 April 2024
Maximum Allocation 25 per cent of Offered Amount
Allocation Time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) hours on Auction day
Base Period (to establish Base Lending Amount) 1 March 2020 - 28 February 2021
Evaluation Rounds (for calculation of any Additional Interest) Evaluation Round 1: April 2022 (for Credit with Repayment Date 29 April 2022. 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 1: 1 March 2021 – 28 February 2022 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 1: from 30 March 2021 up to and including 29 April 2022. Evaluation Round 2: April 2023 (for Credit with Repayment Date 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 2: 1 March 2022 – 28 February 2023 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 2: from 29 April 2022 up to and including 28 April 2023. Evaluation Round 3: April 2024 (for Credit with Repayment Date 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 3: 1 March 2023 – 29 February 2024 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 3: from 28 April 2023 up to and including 30 April 2024.
Requirement for Lending Growth Evaluation Round 1: 1 per cent Evaluation Round 2: 2 per cent Evaluation Round 3: 3 per cent
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Additional interest rate 0.10 per cent
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 06 August 2021

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING Bid date, 2021-08-13Auction Day2021-08-13Auction Time10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateOffered AmountSEK 50 billion (total)Maximum Permitted Bid VolumeSEK 12.5 billion from an individual bidder (in total per Auction Day)Settlement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
ING posts 2Q2021 net result of €1,459 million
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Plug Power Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
Asante Gold Announces Key Operations Team Managers to Fast Track Bibiani to Production
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board