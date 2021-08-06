checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global on its Pending Sale to Apax Partners LLP

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Social Solutions Global (Social Solutions), a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners (Vista), on its pending sale to Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Social Solutions is a leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. The pending sale of Social Solutions is part of a three-company merger alongside CyberGrants and EveryAction, creating a diversified social impact software platform serving nonprofits, public sector agencies and corporations. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“Social Solutions is an established leader in the nonprofit and public sector software industries, both of which represent incredible opportunity and are undergoing transformational periods of digitization,” said Sam Hendler, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Under the leadership of CEO Erin Nelson and a world-class management team, and with support from Vista, Social Solutions has continued to evolve in response to increasingly complex and important needs of nonprofits and health and human services organizations looking to improve social outcomes through innovative software, data science and analytics.”

“Social Solutions is an incredibly impressive business, but more importantly a powerful enabler of social change and impact,” added Scott Reinig, a director at Harris Williams. “The combination of Social Solutions, EveryAction and CyberGrants is a milestone event in the nonprofit and public sector software space and we’re excited to see what the combined platform is able to achieve for nonprofits and the organizations that fund them.”

Social Solutions, a public benefit corporation, is a leading provider of cloud software for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. The company’s Apricot, Penelope and ETO products offer clients some of the most comprehensive and secure social good platforms available, including case management, participant connection, data insights, outcome analytics and funder enablement solutions. Based in Austin, Texas, Social Solutions was founded 20 years ago by social workers who saw the potential of technology to improve outcomes and help accelerate lasting social change in the communities they serve. To date, more than 90,000 users have adopted the Social Solutions platform to improve their data by measuring and optimizing outcomes. Social Solutions serves clients in the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

