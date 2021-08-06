checkAd

Mobivity to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that management will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The conference is being held August 10th through 12th, 2021 and is a virtual event.

Dennis Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Brennan, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. For additional information about the conference, visit canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/about-us/events/ or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact Brett Maas at brett@haydenir.com.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331





