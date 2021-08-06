Mobivity to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that management will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



The conference is being held August 10th through 12th, 2021 and is a virtual event.