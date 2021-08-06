checkAd

American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 16:30   

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, which will be held virtually.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey C. Campbell, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Mr. Campbell will participate in a virtual fireside chat covering the company’s financial performance and business strategy beginning at 8:15 a.m. (ET).

On Friday, September 17, 2021, Vice Chairman and Group President of Global Consumer Services Group, Douglas E. Buckminster, will participate in the Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium. Mr. Buckminster will participate in a virtual fireside chat relating to the company’s global consumer business beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Live audio webcasts of both events will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of each presentation will be available after each event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

