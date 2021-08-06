American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, which will be held virtually.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey C. Campbell, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Mr. Campbell will participate in a virtual fireside chat covering the company’s financial performance and business strategy beginning at 8:15 a.m. (ET).

On Friday, September 17, 2021, Vice Chairman and Group President of Global Consumer Services Group, Douglas E. Buckminster, will participate in the Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium. Mr. Buckminster will participate in a virtual fireside chat relating to the company’s global consumer business beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET).