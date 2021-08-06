Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference
AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today
announced it will participate in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference being held virtually August 9-10, 2021.
Presentation Details
Conference: BTIG Biotechnology Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer, Lini Pandite, MBChB, M.B.A, Shattuck’s Chief Medical Officer, and Andrew Neill, M.B.A, Shattuck’s Chief Financial Officer
Date: August 10, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST
The live webcast will be available on BTIG’s conference website at the time of the event, and a replay will be available through BTIG’s research access.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.
