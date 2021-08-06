checkAd

PHI Group Engages in Blockchain and Crypto Technologies in a New Disruptive Carbon Mitigation Initiative through Environmentally Sustainable projects, CO2-1-0 (CARBON)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021   

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.comPHIL), a company currently focused on implementing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”), and developing the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Indonesia-based CYFS Group to sponsor and co-found CO2-1-0 (CARBON), a new disruptive carbon mitigation initiative through environmentally sustainable projects starting in Indonesia, Vietnam, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. According to the Letter of Intent, PHI Group will contribute a major portion of the development budget in exchange for 50.1% shares of CO2-1-0 (CARBON).

According to the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), together with the Paris agreement and Kyoto protocol in 2016, where Indonesia has actively participated and agreed to maintain the earth temperature not to exceed by 1,5 degrees Celsius by 2030. The greenhouse gases (GHG), mainly CO2, CH4, N2O, SF6, HFCs, PFCs, are the root cause of global climate change, each of which can be calculated as CER (CO2 Emission Reduction) equivalent. The target for Indonesia is 834 million tonnes of CER by 2030.

Currently, CER is being tediously registered, validated, and certified centrally under UNFCCC methodology by a few independent institutions, mostly in the US and Europe, where the CER later can be traded (as carbon credits) voluntarily. For the past 5 years, the market for carbon credits is nearly zero, and due to complexity of the processes, many companies/ projects have less appetite to be engaged into the carbon credit opportunity. Many environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy/ waste/ agriculture/forestry/ etc.) have failed to get financial support especially at the initial/ development stage, due to the above reasons, causing less economic value of the project or delays.

Though the carbon market is still on hibernate stage, CER value is estimated to rise to US$ 100/ ton CER by 2030, while crypto currency is just starting and has attracted many millennials and gen-Z who are more aware to green environment and sustainability (recent survey result, Indonesian college students, 12-13 July 2021). It is believed that from year 2022 onward the world will witness the boom of renewable energy projects/ sustainability initiatives that are related to Carbon Credits, with an enormous market size of 23 Giga tones of CO2 emission to be reduced in 2030. The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), sponsored by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) with knowledge support from McKinsey, estimates that demand for carbon credits could increase by a factor of 15 or more by 2030 and by a factor of up to 100 by 2050. Overall, the market for carbon credits could be worth upward of $50 billion in 2030.

