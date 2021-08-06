checkAd

AAON Named “Commercial Comfort Product of the Year” by Engineered Systems Magazine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 17:00  |  29   |   |   

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that its RZ Series Rooftop Unit has been selected 2021 Commercial Comfort Product of the Year in the Rooftop Units category, by a panel of independent engineers selected by the editorial staff of Engineered Systems magazine.

AAON RZ Series Rooftop Units are designed to be selectable with all the features needed for a job, making it a simple, turnkey piece of equipment designed to minimize installation time and reduce labor costs. The units, available from 45-261 tons with air-cooled or evaporative condensers, feature variable-speed compressors optimized to maintain an even, full-face cooling capacity across the evaporator coil. This allows for precise and energy efficient comfort control. Premium options such as final filtration, humidity control, and energy recovery allow configuration of the unit to meet nearly any application.

“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of the RZ Series. This award highlights the great work of our employees and Sales representatives who are committed to providing innovative HVAC products of the highest quality and performance,” said Gary Fields, CEO and President of AAON, “This is just one of the many AAON innovations that are a direct result of our investment in the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center (NAIC) research and development laboratory.”

About Engineered Systems
Engineered Systems Magazine promotes energy-efficient solutions for high-performance buildings by offering insights and news for mechanical consulting and facility engineers. The authors draw from current trends and practical successes in the design, maintenance, and commissioning of HVAC and building automation systems. Engineered Systems is written by engineers for engineers.

About AAON
AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact: Eric Taylor
Phone: 918-583-2266
Email: marketing@aaon.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AAON Named “Commercial Comfort Product of the Year” by Engineered Systems Magazine TULSA, Okla., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that its RZ Series Rooftop Unit has been selected 2021 Commercial Comfort Product of the Year in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
ING posts 2Q2021 net result of €1,459 million
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Plug Power Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
Asante Gold Announces Key Operations Team Managers to Fast Track Bibiani to Production
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board