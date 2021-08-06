LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in August.



JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the virtual Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT.