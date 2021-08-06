Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell nearly 4% after the company's guidance upgrade didn't go as far as some investors expected, analysts said.
- Pandora raised outlook for FY organic growth to 16-18% from above 12% previously, and for FY EBIT margin to 23-24% from above 22% previously
- But consensus was already at 18% organic growth and 24% EBIT margin
- With Q2 EBIT margin at 25.2%, the quarter was better than expected, probably due to stronger revenues, SEB said
- However, the new guidance is likely to disappoint, while the second half of the year will have tougher comparisons, SEB said
