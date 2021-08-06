Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 06.08.2021, 17:19 | 19 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 17:19 | (PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell nearly 4% after the company's guidance upgrade didn't go as far as some investors expected, analysts said.Pandora raised outlook for FY organic growth to 16-18% from above 12% previously, and for FY EBIT margin to … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell nearly 4% after the company's guidance upgrade didn't go as far as some investors expected, analysts said.Pandora raised outlook for FY organic growth to 16-18% from above 12% previously, and for FY EBIT margin to … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell nearly 4% after the company's guidance upgrade didn't go as far as some investors expected, analysts said.

Pandora raised outlook for FY organic growth to 16-18% from above 12% previously, and for FY EBIT margin to 23-24% from above 22% previously

But consensus was already at 18% organic growth and 24% EBIT margin

With Q2 EBIT margin at 25.2%, the quarter was better than expected, probably due to stronger revenues, SEB said

However, the new guidance is likely to disappoint, while the second half of the year will have tougher comparisons, SEB said



