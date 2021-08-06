checkAd

Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
06.08.2021, 17:19  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell nearly 4% after the company's guidance upgrade didn't go as far as some investors expected, analysts said.Pandora raised outlook for FY organic growth to 16-18% from above 12% previously, and for FY EBIT margin to …

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell nearly 4% after the company's guidance upgrade didn't go as far as some investors expected, analysts said.
  • Pandora raised outlook for FY organic growth to 16-18% from above 12% previously, and for FY EBIT margin to 23-24% from above 22% previously
  • But consensus was already at 18% organic growth and 24% EBIT margin
  • With Q2 EBIT margin at 25.2%, the quarter was better than expected, probably due to stronger revenues, SEB said
  • However, the new guidance is likely to disappoint, while the second half of the year will have tougher comparisons, SEB said
Pandora Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell nearly 4% after the company's guidance upgrade didn't go as far as some investors expected, analysts said.Pandora raised outlook for FY organic growth to 16-18% from above 12% previously, and for FY EBIT margin to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Tripadvisor Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees Meaningful Improvement in Q3
Allianz to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 750 Million
Groupon Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected; New Outlook
Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kuvari Partners
Qt Group Q2 EBIT EUR 10.634 Million
Galapagos Half Year EBIT EUR -97.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR -102 Million
Expedia Q2 Loss Bigger Than Expected; Shares Fall
Carl Zeiss Meditec 9-Month EBIT EUR 282.8 Million
ING Q2 Net Income EUR 1,459 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,103 Million
Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:11 UhrPandora Raises Organic Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance After Strong Q2
PLX AI | Analysen
23.07.21Pandora Likely to Beat Q2 EBIT Estimates, Kepler Says, Raising Price Target
PLX AI | Analysen