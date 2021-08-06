checkAd

Notification of Major Shareholdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Royal Dutch Shell plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Norges Bank
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name N/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 3 August 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 6 August 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.001240 % 0.000000 % 3.001240 % 234,319,641
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		       



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
A Ordinary
GB00B03MLX29 		2,186,290   0.028000 %  
B ADR
US7802591070 		26,216,290   0.335790 %  
A ADR
US7802592060 		11,026   0.000140 %  
B Ordinary
GB00B03MM408 		205,906,035   2.637310 %  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 234,319,641 3.001240%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
N/A        
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A          
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii x
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		 
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
       
1Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company.
2Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion Oslo, Norway
Date of completion 5 August 2021 (Norges date from TR1 submission)

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
020 7934 2584

LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Major Shareholding Notifications





