FDA approves Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), an important new treatment option for late-onset Pompe disease

FDA approves Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), an important new treatment option for late-onset Pompe disease

  • Approval is based on positive Phase 3 data demonstrating improvements in key disease burden measures and establishing its safety profile
  • Nexviazyme specifically targets the M6P receptor, the key pathway for enzyme replacement therapy, to effectively clear glycogen build-up in muscle cells


PARIS August 6, 2021 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) for the treatment of patients one year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease, a progressive and debilitating muscle disorder that impairs a person’s ability to move and breathe. Nexviazyme is an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to specifically target the mannose-6-phosphate (M6P) receptor, the key pathway for cellular uptake of enzyme replacement therapy in Pompe disease. Nexviazyme has been shown in clinical trials to provide patients with improvements in respiratory function and walking distance.

Pompe disease is a debilitating and progressive condition that significantly inhibits mobility and breathing,” said Bill Sibold, Executive Vice President of Sanofi Genzyme. “For decades, we’ve made it our responsibility to research how to target the M6P receptor, the key pathway for cellular uptake of enzyme replacement therapy. Nexviazyme is a potential new standard of care for people living with late-onset Pompe disease and delivers on our promise to pursue medicines for patients living with rare diseases.”

Pompe disease affects an estimated 3,500 people in the United States and can present as infantile-onset Pompe disease (IOPD), the most severe form of Pompe disease with rapid onset in infancy, and late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD), which progressively damages muscles over time. LOPD symptoms may present at any age. However, due to the wide spectrum of clinical presentations and progressive nature of the disease, it can take seven to nine years before patients receive an accurate diagnosis. As the disease progresses, people with LOPD may require mechanical ventilation to help with breathing or a wheelchair to assist with mobility.

