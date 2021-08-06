checkAd

COFACE SA announces the renewal of its €700m syndicated loan agreement

Paris, 6 August 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA announces the renewal of its €700m syndicated loan agreement

On 4 August 2021, as part of the refinancing of its factoring activities, COFACE SA signed with a group of banking partner the early renewal of its €700 million syndicated euro loan. It is part of the Build to Lead plan, which aims to leverage Coface assets in specialty businesses and therefore continues to support the development of factoring.

This transaction was initially concluded in 2017 to replace existing bilateral credit lines. Coface is supported by a panel of seven banking partners: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Société Générale, acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, BRED, HSBC and La Banque Postale acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers. Société Générale is acting as Documentation and Facility Agent.

The loan is renewed for a period of three years with two one-year extension options at the lenders' discretion. This transaction enables the Group to improve its financial flexibility and extend the maturity of its refinancing, while taking advantage of favourable market conditions and strengthening relations with its senior banks, which thus confirm their medium-term commitment to Coface.

CONTACTS
 
MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Saphia GAOUAOUI
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91
saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

 

Corentin HENRY
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 23 94
corentin.henry@coface.com 		ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 

Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com

 

Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2020 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2020, Coface employed ~4,450 people and registered a turnover of €1.45 billion.

www.coface.com




COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 31 March 2021 under the number D.21-0233 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment


