COFACE SA announces the renewal of its €700m syndicated loan agreement

On 4 August 2021, as part of the refinancing of its factoring activities, COFACE SA signed with a group of banking partner the early renewal of its €700 million syndicated euro loan. It is part of the Build to Lead plan, which aims to leverage Coface assets in specialty businesses and therefore continues to support the development of factoring.

This transaction was initially concluded in 2017 to replace existing bilateral credit lines. Coface is supported by a panel of seven banking partners: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Société Générale, acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, BRED, HSBC and La Banque Postale acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers. Société Générale is acting as Documentation and Facility Agent.

The loan is renewed for a period of three years with two one-year extension options at the lenders' discretion. This transaction enables the Group to improve its financial flexibility and extend the maturity of its refinancing, while taking advantage of favourable market conditions and strengthening relations with its senior banks, which thus confirm their medium-term commitment to Coface.

