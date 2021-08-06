checkAd

Euronext announces volumes for July 2021

Contacts
Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27
Dublin +353 1 617 4249 Lisbon +351 210 600 614  
Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 22 34 19 15  
Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45      

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris 6 August 2021 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for July 2021.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

CONTACTS MEDIA mediateam@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris) +33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com
Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam) +31 20 721 41 33 maalders@euronext.com
Pascal Brabant (Brussels) +32 2 620 15 50 pbrabant@euronext.com
Shannon Sweeney (Dublin) +353 1 617 4249 ssweeney@euronext.com
Sandra Machado (Lisbon) +351 210 600 614 smachado@euronext.com
Andrea Monzani (Milan/Rome) +39 02 72 42 62 13 media.relations@borsaitaliana.it
Press office (Oslo) +47 22 34 17 34 oslopressoffice@euronext.com
ANALYSTS & INVESTORS ir@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 27 ir@euronext.com 
Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 26 33 ckubiak@euronext.com 

About Euronext

