Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 36 Cents

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 17:55  |  22   |   |   

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021. This is a 2-cent, or 5.9%, increase over the 34-cent dividend paid in June 2021. The previous dividend increase was in August 2020, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 32-cents to 34-cents per share. This represents the 201st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 50 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.



