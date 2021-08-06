checkAd

North Bay's Waters Edge Care Community announces new name

Residents, their families and team members instrumental in the naming process

NORTH BAY, Ontario, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waters Edge Care Community (“Waters Edge”), a long-term care residence to seniors in the region, will be renamed Northern Heights Care Community when the residence is rebuilt on the site of the former St. Joseph's General Hospital. The naming process was led by Waters Edge residents, their families and team members, who submitted names and individually voted on the one that resonated the most. The name, Northern Heights, was proposed by Waters Edge resident Renee Everingham.

“I enjoy being part of this community, and I am thrilled that the name chosen was put forward by a resident – it is such an honour,” said Renee. “For me, North Bay is a hub of the north, and the word heights represents the stage of life for most of us here - as seniors, we have lived to reach the highest stage.”

Nicknamed the "Gateway of the North," the City of North Bay is famous for the beautiful lakes that surround it, which are also major waterways in northern Ontario. This new care community will reside along the heights of the escarpment, offering a beautiful view of Lake Nipissing.

In an exciting announcement last month, Sienna Senior Living and the Ontario Government held a ground-breaking event at the future site of the redeveloped Waters Edge Care Community. A new, modern long-term care home will be built to replace Waters Edge, providing seniors with all the comforts, programs and services they need to age with dignity. As a token of appreciation for Renee's name submission, a donation has been made to HOPE’s Kitchen, a community organization that she chose to support.

“Waters Edge has been part of the community for 40+ years, and we have a tight-knit family of residents and team members,” said Denis Filiatrault, Waters Edge’s Executive Director. “We look forward to a new, modern home at Northern Heights where we will continue to serve and care for North Bay’s seniors for many more years to come.”

The leadership team at Waters Edge is looking forward to working closely with all levels of government on this exciting redevelopment project and is grateful for the support of local leaders.

“I would like to thank Sienna Senior Living for its confidence in our city and for its investment in this new facility. Once completed, it will provide a total of 160 beds for seniors in the community, including a dozen new beds.”

- Al McDonald
Mayor of North Bay

“It is exciting to see the work that is being done towards providing our community with a new building that will be state of the art. Naming the new centre is an important step in that journey to provide the best care possible for our seniors and I know the staff have been working diligently to modernize and upgrade the residence and are looking forward to showing off all their hard work and dedication.”

- Anthony Rota
Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming

“This new facility is great news for many seniors and their families in our community. We look forward to watching the Northern Heights Care Community project provide the tradition of excellence this team has shown in their long and successful history here in North Bay.

- Vic Fedeli
Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing,
Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Nadia Daniell-Colarossi, Media Relations
c: (416) 807-0590
e: nadia.daniell-colarossi@siennaliving.ca





