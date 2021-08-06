checkAd

Groupe SEB Ordinary General Meeting of August 06, 2021

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):

The Ordinary General Meeting of SEB S.A. was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Thierry de La Tour d´Artaise, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The number of shareholders who voted was 3,744, representing 46,302,993 shares. Compared to the total number of shares with voting rights, ie 55,134,943 shares, this represents 83.98% of the capital and 87.92% of the voting rights and thus constitutes an exceptional participation.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise led this Assembly in a small committee, composed of Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Operating Officer, and Philippe Sumeire, Legal Vice-President and Secretary of the Board of Directors.

The General Assembly approved the two resolutions presented by the Board of Directors, and rejected the one submitted by FEDERACTIVE and three of its partners.

Next key dates - 2021

 

October 26 | after market closes

9-month 2021 sales and financial data

Results of votes on resolutions presented on the SEB S.A. Ordinary General Meeting on 6th August 2021
 
OGM
Quantity of shares with voting rights

55,134,943

Quantity of voting rights

81,659,197

Quantity of shareholders present, represented or having voted remotely

3,744

Quantity of shares present, represented or having voted remotely

46,302,993

Quorum

83.98%

Quantity of votes present, represented or having voted remotely

71,795,306

% of voting rights

87.92%

 
%
FOR 		%
AGAINST 		Vote FOR Vote AGAINST Abstention
Ordinary General Meeting

1

Revocation of the mandate of FEDERACTIVE as director Adopted

67.0%

33.0%

47,922,045

23,611,962

261,299

2

Power to carry out formalities Adopted

99.3%

0.7%

61,144,159

453,868

10,197,279

3

Appointment of Mr Pascal GIRARDOT as director Rejected

28.5%

71.5%

19,962,686

50,127,044

102,716

 
 

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

