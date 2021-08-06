checkAd

Intersect ENT Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Intersect ENT, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – XENT

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) to Medtronic plc for $28.25 per share is fair to Intersect ENT shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Intersect ENT shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Intersect ENT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Intersect ENT shareholders; (2) determine whether Medtronic is underpaying for Intersect ENT; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Intersect ENT shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Intersect ENT shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

