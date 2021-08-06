checkAd

The Eastern Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021, 19:00  |  19   |   |   

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of eleven cents ($0.11) per share, payable September 15, 2021, to common shareholders of record as …

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of eleven cents ($0.11) per share, payable September 15, 2021, to common shareholders of record as of August 13, 2021. This dividend represents the Company's 324th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About the Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words "believes," "intends," "continues," "reflects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to changing customer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of customers, cybersecurity breaches, changes in competition in our markets, and increased prices for raw materials resulting from tariffs on imported goods or otherwise. There are important, additional factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Eastern Company

August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III, 203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658735/The-Eastern-Company-Declares-Regular ...

The Eastern Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Eastern Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of eleven cents ($0.11) per share, payable September 15, 2021, to common shareholders of record as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Planet 13 Illinois Wins Chicago License
Ubique Minerals to Acquire up to 80% of the Port Loko Bauxite Deposit and Partially Developed Mine ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces NASDAQ Capital Market Listing
Adcore Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bayvanguard Bank to Acquire North Arundel Savings Bank
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9 Million Follow-On Offering of American ...
Dynamo Capital Announces Completion of CareSpan Subscription Receipt Financing
Greenpro Capital Signed the Public and Private Partnerships Investment Agreement for the ...
Cinedigm Partners with Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network to Superserve Fans With Free, Ad-Supported ...
Titel
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...