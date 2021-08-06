AB Science publishes a Q&A press release, following-up on its June 28, 2021 press release relating to an agreement with historical shareholders

1. The June 28, 2021 press release says that “four new directors have been appointed […] to support the implementation of the new strategy”. Are these directors representatives of the historical shareholders mentioned in the AB Science press release?





The four new directors have been selected based on their background and skills. They are independent, in line with article 9 of the Afep-Medef governance code.

They do not have any link with the historical shareholders mentioned in the June 28, 2021 press release. Therefore, the new directors are not the representatives of these shareholders.

2. The June 28, 2021 press release explained that a Steering Committee with representatives of the historical shareholders and AB Science’s management will be put in place. Is this Steering Committee a sub-committee of the board? What will be the role of the Steering Committee in AB Science’s governance?





The Steering Committee will not be a sub-committee of the board.

The Steering Committee will be composed of representatives of the historical shareholders, who know well the biotech environment. It will also be composed of representatives of AB Science’s management.

The Steering Committee will advise AB Science on the strategy to increase the value of masitinib (that will include a possible licensing-out agreement). The members of the Steering Committee will contribute their networks and expertise.

In the review process of the valorization options of masitinib, AB Science will make sure that the interests of all shareholders of AB Science, with no exception, will be taken into consideration.

3. Who are the historical shareholders mentioned in the AB Science June 28, 2021 press release?





The historical shareholders mentioned in the June 28, 2021 press release can be divided in two categories:

(i) on the one hand, investment funds that have participated in most of the capital increases of AB Science for the last five years;





(ii) on the other hand, high net worth individuals who have also participated in most of the capital increases of AB Science for the last five years.