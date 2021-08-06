checkAd

Modulaire Group Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, a leading business services company
specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its second
quarter financial results conference call on Thursday 12th August 2021 at 3:00pm
BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, Q2 2021 financial information and
dial-in details will be available at
https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports that includes a
password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective
lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities
analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire
Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience
by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply .

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We
create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed
to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their
requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately
271,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations
rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott,
Advanté, Carter and ProComm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw &
Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy,
Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Contact:

Tulchan Communications
modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com
+44 (0)207 353 4200

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156808/4987985
OTS: Modulaire Group



