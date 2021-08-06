checkAd

GLOBAL ARENA HOLDING Will Host Webinar to Clarify Discussion Points of Upcoming Annual Stockholders Meeting

New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets:GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT), the Company will host a webinar to provide shareholders with clarity on discussion points to be voted on at the Company’s upcoming Annual Stockholders’ Meeting scheduled for September 7, 2021. 

The Company will provide stockholders with the pertinent information to access this webinar within 48 hours of the scheduled event. 

As previously announced, the Company mailed out a Proxy Packet to all of its Stockholders of record (as of July 8, 2021), giving notice of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting scheduled for September 7, 2021.  This Meeting will cover the following discussion points to be voted on:

  •  Re-election of members to the Board of Directors;
  •  Authorization of an increase in the Company’s authorized capital stock;
  •  Authorization of a reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares; and
  •  Ratification of the appointment of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

John S. Matthews, the Chairman and CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., stated, “We understand that sometimes subject matters such as those we’ll be voting on come September 7th, may tend to appear daunting.  This is particularly the case when we’re discussing very important and rather sensitive matters such as a possible increase to the Company’s authorized capital stock and/or the possible reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares.  These topics are the primary reason for the August 12th webinar.

“It is important that all of our voting and non-voting stockholders appreciate why we consider these actions as both necessary, and beneficial to the Company’s overall growth potential.  We believe that after the August 12th webinar, stockholders may come to fully understand our interest in, and enthusiasm for, pursuing these options (possible increase to the Company’s authorized capital stock and/or the possible reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares).” 

