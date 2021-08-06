MCI Onehealth to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference from August 10 to 12, 2021. The conference will be delivered virtually.



Dr. Alexander Dobranowksi, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting the Company on August 12th at 3:00 PM ET (noon PT) in Track 13.