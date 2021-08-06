checkAd

Worksport Announces Closing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP, WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a company that designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada, including Tonneau covers that provide security and protection for cargo to personal pickup truck owners, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants were immediately separable and were issued separately. The common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols “WKSP” and “WKSPW,” respectively. Worksport received gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. All share numbers and pricing information in this press release reflect the Company’s previously announced 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, which became effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on August 4, 2021.

Worksport has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 490,909 shares of common stock and/or an additional 490,909 warrants at the public offering price to cover over-allotments. On August 6, 2021, Maxim Group LLC partially exercised its over-allotment option by purchasing an additional 490,909 warrants at the public offering price.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256142), as amended, previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a related registration statement, filed on August 3, 2021 pursuant to Rule 462(b) (File No. 333-258429) and which was automatically effective upon filing. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745. 

