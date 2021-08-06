checkAd

Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

Autor: Accesswire
WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Oak View National Bank (OTC PINK:OAKV) reported net income of $215,600 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $673,600 for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 68.0%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.07 compared to $0.23 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $980,500, compared to $860,100 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $0.34 compared to $0.30 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Selected Highlights:

  • During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank incurred several one-time, non-recurring noninterest expenses. Expenses of $435,000 were related to the Bank's conversion of its core data processing system and legal expenses of $95,000 which were related to establishing a holding company. These expenses contributed directly to the increased level of noninterest expense during the period.
  • Total assets were $313.7 million on June 30, 2021, an increase of $14.1 million and $29.6 million compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Total loans increased to $245.0 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $240.4 million on March 31, 2021, and $245.8 million on December 31, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was 6.51% and 4.70% compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Credit quality continues to be outstanding as the Bank had just one non-performing loan at June 30, 2021, totaling $14,800. The Bank had zero past due loans at the end of the second quarter 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $2.1 million or 0.86% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million or 0.86% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and $2.2 million 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased to $270.2 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $254.3 million on March 31, 2021, and $239.9 million on December 31, 2020.

Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO said, "While second quarter financial performance was below prior quarters, our one-time expenses incurred during the period were the result of major investments into the Bank's efforts to improve our customers' online banking experience and increase our presence in the communities in which we serve. During the period we converted to a new data processing system, purchased property for future branch expansion, increased our employee base and began working on an enhanced organization structure, all of which will provide growth opportunities for our future. These are very exciting times for our organization." Mr. Ewing continued by stating, "We are encouraged by the business opportunities we are seeing and are excited to provide products and services that contribute to our focus of delivering best-in-class community banking services."

Earnings

Return on average assets was 0.28% and return on average equity was 3.17% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.89% and 10.89% respectively for the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.65% and 0.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively. Return on average equity was 7.33% and 7.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Update

As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had $15.2 million in outstanding PPP loans, $3.4 million of which were originated in 2020 and the remaining $11.8 million were originated in 2021. Net PPP loan fees recognized for the quarter totaled $268,300, of which $177,500 represented accelerated PPP loan fees earned from PPP loan forgiveness of $9.4 million in principal loan balances during the quarter.

Loan Payment Deferrals

During 2020, the Bank granted payment deferrals on 94 loans with an outstanding principal balance of $24.3 million, representing approximately 9% of the loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, all loans have returned to their normal payment cycle.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 3.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 2.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on earning assets was 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The cost of funds was 0.59% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 1.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $88,300 or 25.73% to $431,400 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and increased by $166,200 or 62.67% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily related to higher levels of debit card fee income and mortgage loan fee income.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $822,000 or 45.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and increased $1.2 million or 90.3% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The period-over-period increases in noninterest expenses were due primarily to the $435,000 onetime costs associated with the core data processor conversion and $95,000 in expenses related to the creation of the holding company. Also, the comparable periods had extraordinary FAS-91 cost deferrals related to the large volume of PPP loan originations in the comparable periods resulting in the reduction in salary expense of $282,870 and $530,390 for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank is headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit us at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK
Balance Sheets


 
(Unaudited)  
  		 

 
June 30,   December 31,  

 
2021   2020  
Assets            
Cash and due from banks
3,469,140   3,640,065  
Federal funds sold
  36,995,000     7,261,000  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
  12,518,479     12,579,174  
Securities held to maturity, at cost
  3,286,727     3,149,392  
Restricted stock, at cost
  1,475,005     1,725,605  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,110,363 and
           
$2,173,910, respectively
  242,859,587     243,585,780  
Premises and equipment, net
  6,142,931     5,470,408  
Accrued interest receivable
  737,858     889,704  
BOLI investment
  5,256,367     5,204,850  
Deferred tax asset
  660,299     660,299  
Other assets
  334,113     505,926  
             
Total assets
313,735,506   284,672,203  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
           
             
Liabilities
           
Deposits:
           
Noninterest bearing
84,298,104   66,056,128  
Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
  113,915,555     97,972,610  
Time deposits
  71,974,207     75,856,953  
Total deposits
270,187,866   239,885,691  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
  14,900,000     16,900,000  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
  1,171,096     1,572,864  
Total liabilities
286,258,962   258,358,555  

 
           
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
- -   - -  

 
           
Shareholders' Equity
           
Preferred stock
           
$ 5 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares,
           
None issued and outstanding
  - -     - -  
Common stock
           
$1 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares, 2,956,157 and
           
2,896,502 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
2,956,157   2,896,502  
Additional paid-in capital
  17,776,623     17,538,003  
Retained earnings
  6,743,764     5,879,143  
Accumulated other comprehensive income
  - -     - -  
Total shareholders' equity
27,476,544   26,313,648  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
313,735,506   284,672,203  
             
OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK
Statements of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
   

 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Interest and Dividend Income
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Interest and fees on loans
  2,711,039     2,456,092     5,305,423     4,856,133  
Interest on held to maturity securities
    30,256       30,393       60,715       60,939  
Dividends on restricted stock
    18,173       25,809       34,816       57,722  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
    53,763       86,812       106,902       181,794  
Interest on federal funds sold
    6,791       7,491       9,731       72,596  
Total interest and dividend income
  2,820,023     2,606,598     5,517,587     5,229,183  
                                 
Interest Expense
                               
Interest on deposits
  235,180     436,546     529,466     937,845  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
    59,243       89,723       121,519       212,568  
Total interest expense
  294,423     526,269     650,985     1,150,413  
                                 
Net Interest Income
  2,525,600     2,080,329     4,866,603     4,078,771  
                                 
Provision for Loan Losses
    38,457       61,511       (67,542 )     324,968  
                                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
  2,487,143     2,018,819     4,934,145     3,753,803  
                                 
Noninterest Income
                               
Service charges on deposit accounts
  29,564     14,970     52,959     43,235  
Card Fee Income
    154,146       79,440       248,763       156,855  
Income on BOLI
    25,989       27,089       51,517       54,382  
Other income
    203,504       93,177       386,426       188,493  
Total Noninterest Income
  413,203     214,676     739,665     442,964  
                                 
Noninterest Expenses
                               
Salaries and employee benefits
  1,195,163     703,640     2,136,646     1,732,404  
Occupancy and equipment expense
    149,051       142,608       298,639       288,877  
Professional services
    150,606       90,598       199,802       171,882  
Data processing
    786,779       246,330       1,157,572       529,845  
Promotional and marketing
    93,055       35,412       148,745       67,683  
Other operating expenses
    252,781       162,280       491,509       317,318  
Total noninterest expenses
  2,627,435     1,380,869     4,432,914     3,108,009  
                                 
Net Income Before Tax
  272,911     852,626     1,240,896     1,088,758  
                                 
Income tax expense
    57,327       179,051       260,415       228,639  
                                 
Net income
  215,583     673,574     980,481     860,119  
                                 
Earnings per Share, basic and diluted
  0.07     0.23     0.34     0.30  
                                 

SOURCE: Oak View National Bank Warrenton VA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658783/Oak-View-National-Bank-Announces-202 ...

