New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain

ZUG, Switzerland, August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today confirms that two 1 gigabyte (GB) blocks were successfully mined on the BSV network - the largest blocks ever mined on a public blockchain. The new world record was set at block height 699154 on August 6, 2021 at 13:34 (UTC); the block contained 999,959,302 bytes of data and was mined by TAAL Distributed Information Technologies - a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TAAL).

That world record block is the second time that the record has been broken in quick succession, following a block also earlier today at 04:04:11 (UTC) at height 699097 containing 999,743,208 bytes of data (essentially 1 GB). Today's two GB size blocks surpass the prior record of 638 megabytes (MB), which was mined on March 14, 2021, also by TAAL Distributed Information Technologies.