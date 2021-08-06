New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
ZUG, Switzerland, August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today confirms that two 1 gigabyte (GB) blocks were successfully mined on the BSV network - the largest blocks ever mined on a public blockchain. The new world record was set at block height 699154 on August 6, 2021 at 13:34 (UTC); the block contained 999,959,302 bytes of data and was mined by TAAL Distributed Information Technologies - a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TAAL).
That world record block is the second time that the record has been broken in quick succession, following a block also earlier today at 04:04:11 (UTC) at height 699097 containing 999,743,208 bytes of data (essentially 1 GB). Today's two GB size blocks surpass the prior record of 638 megabytes (MB), which was mined on March 14, 2021, also by TAAL Distributed Information Technologies.
TAAL's world record 1 GB block contained 10,136 transactions, including a significant number of image files by users of MetaID – a blockchain-based identity protocol built on BSV. Those transactions generated a total of 5.09 BSV in transaction fees, adding to the 6.25 coin fixed subsidy awarded with each new Bitcoin block, bringing the total block reward generated from the record block to 11.34 BSV.
The substantial proportion of transaction fees generated by the record block reflects a trend that is important for the Bitcoin mining and transaction processing sector to remain profitable in the future. With the fixed subsidy amount per block halved approximately every four years (in the block reward halving events), miners must earn more in transaction fees to compensate for the increasingly lower fixed subsidy portion of the block reward. This is only possible through scaling the network with bigger blocks that hold more transactions and data, all while maintaining low transaction fees to facilitate genuine use and utility. This is how Satoshi Nakamoto designed Bitcoin to remain profitable for the nodes that are today called 'miners' but will gradually shift to become transaction processors.
