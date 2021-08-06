checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Iterum Therapeutics plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 21:29  |   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Iterum Therapeutics plc (“Iterum” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ITRM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 4, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Iterum’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for sulopenem failed to include sufficient data to support the drug’s approval for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (“uUTIs”) in adult women. It was unlikely the FDA would approve the Company’s NDA as it was submitted. The Company downplayed the deficiencies in its NDA. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Iterum, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Iterum Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Iterum Therapeutics plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Iterum Therapeutics plc (“Iterum” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ITRM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 ...
Quidel Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment in Cepton’s Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim)
Dicerna Reports Positive Top-Line Results From PHYOX2 Pivotal Clinical Trial of Nedosiran for the ...
ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:08 UhrITRM INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Iterum Therapeutics plc Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ITRM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten