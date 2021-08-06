checkAd

Statement from Nasdaq on SEC’s Approval of Board Diversity Disclosure Listing Rule

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq today released a statement following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the company’s board diversity disclosure listing rule:

“We are pleased that the SEC has approved Nasdaq’s proposal to enhance board diversity disclosures and encourage the creation of more diverse boards through a market-led solution. We look forward to working with our companies to implement this new listing rule and set a new standard for corporate governance.”

For additional information, please visit the Nasdaq Listing Center: listingcenter.nasdaq.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contacts:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Peter Gau
(201) 388-9682
peter.gau@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/212a3686-5967-4808 ...





