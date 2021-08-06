checkAd

Petroteq Announces Management Changes

Autor: Accesswire
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the resignation of Mr. Alex Blyumkin as an officer and director of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has appointed R G Bailey, current director and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Vladimir Podlipsky, current Chief Technology Officer of the Company, has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Mr. Blyumkin is the Founder of Petroteq. It was his vision that led the Company to bring the extracted oil to market. Mr. Blyumkin stated, "I have given my time and energy over 10 years to see the Company become on the cusp of commercial success. Now I want to move away from the daily obligations of running the business and focus more on my family. I continue to believe and support Petroteq and am confident the new leadership can accomplish my goals and spread the word to others of the advantages of the technology and how Petroteq developed a true green oil company. There comes a time when one should turn the daily effort over to other experienced team members, and those at Petroteq can take it into its second decade to even more achievements and growth".

Dr. Bailey commented, "I am honored to accept this appointment, as I have been on this journey with Alex, Petroteq and many shareholders for over nine years, from the startup through building the first plant in Vernal, Utah. Petroteq has a good record of development, through some tough economic times, and is poised to move forward with continued emphasis in deploying its eco-friendly, waterless extraction technology in not only larger scale production operations, but also in oily sand remediation efforts on a global scale. I trust my executive experience in the oil industry will enhance this effort. I thank our shareholders and the directors for their support during our growth years and for their continued support as we grow even stronger."

About Petroteq Energy Inc.‎

Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a ‎patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and ‎bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet ‎deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.‎

