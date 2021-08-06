Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 06.08.2021, 22:03 | 17 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 22:03 | Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Figures as of June 30, 2021 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows: June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Net assets per common share $50.17 $35.23 Net assets $1,316,660,037 $908,358,668 Shares outstanding 26,243,903 25,787,110 Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005444/en/





