Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual Shareholder’s Meeting
TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company’s
2021 Annual Shareholder’s Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on August 5, 2021, in Toronto, Ontario.
A total of 9,735,012 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 10.13% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:
Number of Directors to be Elected
The number of directors to be elected at the meeting was set at six (6). Details of the voting results are as follows:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|
Votes in Favour
Votes Against
|
7,552,517
1,584,632
|
82.66
17.34
|Total Votes Cast
|9,137,149
|100
Election of Directors
The shareholders elected each of the six nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:
|Name
|Votes in Favour
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Mark Brennan
|7,610,148
|83.29
|1,527,001
|16.71
|Stephen Shefsky
|7,551,517
|82.65
|1,585,632
|17.35
|Robert Campbell
|7,521,517
|82.32
|1,615,632
|17.68
|Petra Decher
|7,608,415
|83.27
|1,528,734
|16.73
|Rui Botica Santos
|7,553,250
|82.67
|1,583,899
|17.33
|Kurt Menchen
|7,608,415
|83.27
|1,528,734
|16.73
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|9,734,212
|99.99
|Votes Withheld
|800
|0.01
|Total Votes Cast
|9,735,012
|100
About Ascendant Resources Inc.
0 Kommentare