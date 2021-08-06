checkAd

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual Shareholder's Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company’s 2021 Annual Shareholder’s Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on August 5, 2021, in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 9,735,012 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 10.13% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Number of Directors to be Elected

The number of directors to be elected at the meeting was set at six (6). Details of the voting results are as follows:

  Total Votes % of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour
Votes Against 		7,552,517
1,584,632 		82.66
17.34
Total Votes Cast 9,137,149 100

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the six nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld %
Mark Brennan 7,610,148 83.29 1,527,001 16.71
Stephen Shefsky 7,551,517 82.65 1,585,632 17.35
Robert Campbell 7,521,517 82.32 1,615,632 17.68
Petra Decher 7,608,415 83.27 1,528,734 16.73
Rui Botica Santos 7,553,250 82.67 1,583,899 17.33
Kurt Menchen 7,608,415 83.27 1,528,734 16.73

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

  Total Votes % of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour 9,734,212 99.99
Votes Withheld 800 0.01
Total Votes Cast 9,735,012 100

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

