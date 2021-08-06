Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $150.7 million or $60.29 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $161.2 million or 60.85 per share for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $725.2 million or 284.56 per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($180.7) million or ($68.53) per share the prior year.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com.